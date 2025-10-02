GES interdicts Okadjakrom SecTec teacher over viral sex tape with female student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr Richard Tibetor, a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, following the circulation of a viral video allegedly capturing him in sexual misconduct with a female student.

In a statement dated 2nd October and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, the GES described the conduct as “unacceptable, unethical, and a gross violation of the professional code of conduct for teachers.” The Service confirmed that the teacher has been interdicted with immediate effect and barred from entering the school premises while investigations are underway.

The statement assured parents and the general public that GES remains committed to protecting students.

It read.

The GES assures parents, guardians, and the public that the safety and protection of all students remain our topmost priority. Any teacher found guilty of acts that compromise the dignity and well-being of learners will face the full rigours of the law in line with the GES Code of Conduct.

This incident comes only days after the Service dismissed the Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST SHS, Mr Charles Akwasi Aidoo, after a separate viral video showed him in a compromising situation with a female student.

The GES has emphasised that it views these incidents with “utmost seriousness” and will continue to act decisively to safeguard learners and uphold the integrity of the teaching profession. The interdiction of Mr Tibetor underscores the Service’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct that threatens the welfare of students.

