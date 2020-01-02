The anticipation of Ghanaians in welcoming the New Year with hope and joy at the prospects of a fresh beginning has taken a nosedive following prophecies by popular ministers of God in the country declaring doom over the nation and some prominent leaders.

In 2019, the Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah prophecized doom for prominent people in the country that never happened.

Some Ghanaians will take his prophecies to be 'fake' and not from God. Some called on church leaders to end their annual prediction of deaths in the country.

Owusu Bempah speaking at the watch night service of the final day of the year 2018, predicted the death of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his wife, John Mahama in 2019.

He stated that if Ghanaians don't endeavour to pray, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia might lose his life in 2019 and the Chief Imam Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu will also die.

He claims it's not confirmed but strong prayers will be able to avert the prophecy.

He also revealed that a former first lady who was on the death list is directly related to the former president.

"In 2019, the spirit of death is welcoming them, but these deaths can be averted with prayer because they haven’t been confirmed in the spiritual realm," he added.

The Reverend also predicted that some people are plotting to poison President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and cautioned the congregation to pray.

He added that the Lord's hand is upon Nana Addo and his life is preserved as a result of his commitment to building a National Cathedral.