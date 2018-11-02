news

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised Ghanaian passport applicants to use the online application service following complaints of a shortage of the paper-based (manual) passport Application Forms at commercial banks.

The online application service is available at www.passport.mfa.gov.gh.

Acquisition of passport in Ghana has become a major challenge for Ghanaians and the Passport Office due to a number of factors, including inadequate printing machines, breakdown of equipment and shortage of passport booklets.

The Ministry said the introduction of the online version [PDF] forms part of measures to make passport forms readily accessible to all Ghanaians and that from November 1, 2018, more focus is on the online version.

It said the GH¢50 and GH¢100 processing fee for regular and express services remain unchanged.

A statement issued to address some of the concerns of the public regarding passport acquisition in the country said payment of the processing fees will no longer be done at the bank.

"The public is hereby to note that payment of the processing fee for the PDF form can only be made electronically," the statement said.

"Payment can only be made by mobile money (MTN, Vodafone) and Visa or MasterCard," it added.

Click here to download the biometric passport form: Biometric passport form

Procedure

Welcome to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration download page. Here you can download and print the manual passport form for free.

1. Click here to download forms

2. Click on the link below to make payment for the processing of the passport application.

https://passports.transflowservices.com/pay-processing-fees

3. After payment please write the receipt number in the section provided on PDF form before presenting for processing at the passport office.