Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei’s demise is a big loss to the NPP – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at a meeting with the family of the late MP at the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo said the government and the NPP will miss the former MP dearly.

“I have known Akoto Osei for a very long time, and we’ve been friends for a long time. In the 80s, he used to visit me at my house in Silver Springs in Washington, so I am actually part of his family. He has helped our party in many diverse ways, the Kufuor government and my government, so this death is really painful for all of us.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Akoto Osei was the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency for 16 years and the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

Parliament on Tuesday, March 21, eulogised the late MP with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin assuring his family of the House’s support in their grieving moments.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin paid a tribute to the late MP before the commencement of proceedings on March 21.