Dr. Bawumia lands UN job


New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN job

Dr. Bawumia is currently in New York as part of activities of a two-day working session from 10-11 July, 2018.

  • Published:
Dr Bawumia play

Dr Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been appointed as a member of the Board of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data.

The Ghanaian Vice President joins other 17 members that comprises of leaders across the globe.

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) is a global network bringing together governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations dedicated to using the data revolution to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Board includes Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Chief Executive Officer, Plan International; Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC); John Pullinger, UK National Statistician, Head of the Government Statistical Service (GSS), and Chief Executive of the UK Statistics Authority, United Kingdom; and Mahmoud Mohieldin, Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, World Bank Group, is chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

Vice President Dr Mahamedu Bawumia play

Vice President Dr Mahamedu Bawumia

 



Dr Bawumia will also hold discussions with Deputy UN Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed on a number of issues including Enhancing advocacy for improved statistical capacity in Africa, Financing the implementation of high level commitments to statistics and Digitization of data for SDG monitoring.

