Dr. Bawumia lands UN job

Dr. Bawumia is currently in New York as part of activities of a two-day working session from 10-11 July, 2018.
The Ghanaian Vice President joins other 17 members that comprises of leaders across the globe.
The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) is a global network bringing together governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations dedicated to using the data revolution to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
The Board includes Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Chief Executive Officer, Plan International; Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC); John Pullinger, UK National Statistician, Head of the Government Statistical Service (GSS), and Chief Executive of the UK Statistics Authority, United Kingdom; and Mahmoud Mohieldin, Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, World Bank Group, is chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.
Dr Bawumia will also hold discussions with Deputy UN Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed on a number of issues including Enhancing advocacy for improved statistical capacity in Africa, Financing the implementation of high level commitments to statistics and Digitization of data for SDG monitoring.