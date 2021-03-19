The event will serve as a 100-day countdown to the census.

The 100-day countdown will bring together a diverse group of policy-makers and stakeholders who will be strategic partners in the implementation of the Census.

The 2021 census was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Service is on course to begin the collection of data in the second quarter of 2021, an official statement copied to the GNA said.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The preparations for the census had reached an advanced stage with many key activities like the delineation of the entire country into about 52,000 enumeration areas, finalisation of enumeration instruments and quality assurance procedures concluded, the Service said.

The Ghana Statistical Service is the lead agency to conduct the census, as stipulated in Clause three of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003).

The census will provide comprehensive, reliable, quality, relevant, accurate and timely statistical information to guide national development.