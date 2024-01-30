Dr Mensa Otabil, IGP Dampare, Apostle Nyamekye named among 100 most reputable Africans

Reputation Poll International (RPI), a prominent reputation management and public relations consultancy firm, officially announced its annual publication, the "100 Most Reputable Africans," highlighting the achievements of individuals who have made substantial impacts in various sectors.

Other Ghanaians on the list include Cardinal Peter Turkson, Fred Swaniker, Roberta Annan, Dr Sangu Delle, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Hon Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku, and HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey.

The diverse list encompasses leaders from different fields such as politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy. Notable figures in the business category include Nigeria’s Femi Otedola, Sudanese-British billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim, and Zimbabwe’s Kenneth Sharpe. The list also features Mahmood Mamdani, Chancellor at Kampala International University, Tanzanian biodiversity leader Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme), and Liberia’s Former President Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Apart from recognizing achievements, the list also acknowledges individuals for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship. Notable mentions in the entertainment category are Beninese singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Zimbabwean-American actress Danai Jekesai.