The Deputy Health Minister said the EC has made provisions to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols.

This follows concerns raised by some medical practitioners that the voter registration exercise could lead to a spread of the virus.

In a statement, the medical practitioners said caution must be exercised “in undertaking any activity that has the potential to accelerate the spread of COVID-19.”

Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

“We believe the impending mass registration exercise falls in this category and has the potential to compromise the health and wellbeing of the population leading to unwanted pain, trauma, and possibly deaths as the past few days have shown,” they added.

However, Dr. Okoe Boye said the EC has procured the needed personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of registrants.

“It is fair when anybody says that risk is raised when people go out to do a registration but it is because of that awareness that is why the Electoral Commission for the first time in many years or maybe the first time in our history as part of the items they have procured for this election have procured thermometer guns, face shields, sanitizers and liquid soaps why is the Electoral Commission getting all these it is because they want to reduce the risk of every person,” the Deputy Health Minister said on Citi TV.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has now risen to 15,013, with 11,078 recoveries and 95 deaths.