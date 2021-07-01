Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso and 2 others to probe Ejura killings

“In line with the President’s directive, I have set up a three-member ministerial committee to conduct a public enquiry into the unfortunate occurrences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021,” Ambrose Dery said.

The committee is made up of Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson [Chairman of the committee], Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah.

Marie Louise Simmons, a principal State Attorney, will serve as secretary to the committee which is expected to give its report on the disturbance after ten days.

“These individuals are trusted members of society, and we believe that we will meet the deadline given by the President and come out with the appropriate report and recommendations,” the interior minister said.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had directed him to conduct a public enquiry into the incident that has once again put the nation’s security agencies in a bad light.

Official records by the police said two persons died after soldiers fired live bullets into a crowd of mourners who were protesting following the burial of social media activist Ibrahim Muhammed also known as Kaaka.

The 45-year-old man died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after being ambushed by unknown assailants who beat him to a pulp near his home while he was returning from town on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He allegedly received death threats before his death following his usage of Facebook to advocate for his community’s development.

Residents of the community who claimed his death was politically motivated thronged to the streets to register their displeasure on Tuesday, June 29 after his burial.

A joint team of military and police officers confronted them and fired gunshots, leading to the death of two and the injury of four others.