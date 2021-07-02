Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

The teacher who claimed to teach in a school in Ejura did not shy away from admitting that he is a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He accused the Ejura police of failing to arrest Kaaka’s biological brother promptly enough after a complaint was filed to them about his alleged complicity in the death of the social media activist on Sunday, June 27.

According to Ibrahim Baba Antaru, the deceased’s brother named Idi Mohammed was seen by a female resident who shares the same house with both him and Kaaka, dragging him on the floor after hitting him severally.

He said the resident shouted upon seeing Idi Mohammed dragging Kaaka on the floor after brutalizing him near their home. Two other residents came out and saw the suspect before he fled, having sensed danger, he added.

He blamed the police’s inaction for the protest on Tuesday, June 29 which led to the shooting to death of two protesters and the injury of four others by armed soldiers who fired live bullets into the crowd.

He again alleged that Idi Mohammed who lived in Nigeria for close to two decades before returning to Ghana had once threatened to kill his mother, Kaaka and other relatives.

Ibrahim Baba Antaru went further to accuse the Member of Parliament for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region Alhaji Bawa Braimah of allegedly inciting the youth of the community to stage the fatal protest.