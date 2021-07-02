Loagri residents said they saw him hanging on a high-tension pole in the community, and all efforts to convince him to descend yielded no result.

The police in Walewale arrived at the scene and called the Volta River Authority to cut power to the high-tension cables.

He allegedly broke his leg after jumping down from the high-tension lines and is currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Hospital.

Citinewsroom.com reported an eyewitness as having said that the fully naked man, was seen on the pole at about 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Around 11:30 am on Wednesday, some residents came and told us they had seen a man on the high-tension cables in Loagri. We initially thought it was a joke, but upon reaching there, we saw him on the wires, fully naked. He was speaking Twi when we tried communicating with him, and he was there for close to three hours.

“We all tried to persuade him to come down, but he still stayed there until the Police came. We left when it started threatening to rain and were later informed that he fell when the rain started and broke his leg so he was rushed to the Walewale Municipal Hospital by the police,” the eyewitness said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

A Facebook user took to the social media platform to solicit help from the public to reunite the “patient on admission” with his family.

The post reads: “The patient on admission was spotted hanging on a high-tension wire along the Nasia-Tamale road but with the timely intervention of the police and other community members, he was persuaded to come down which he refused and jumped down in the process, he broke his leg. He’s currently on admission in the Walewale Hospital receiving treatment.

“I’m appealing to the public to help us locate his relatives. He only mentioned his name as Kwame Joseph and that he hails from Bolgatanga Municipality.