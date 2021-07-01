Couple who chained their hands together to avoid breakup has finally broken up (video)

Well, they have eventually got fed up, broken the chain and gone their separate ways.

Alexander Kudlay, a 33-year-old car salesman, and 29-year-old beautician Viktoria Pustovitova made news headlines not long ago following the bizarre method they adopted to avoid losing interest in each other and breaking up.

They took their desire to remain together so seriously that the chain with which they chained themselves was welded shut under the supervision of a representative of the country’s national register of records.

According to Odditycentral.com, the officer also added a seal to the chain to make sure they don’t cheat.

Couple who chained their hands together to avoid breakup has finally done it

The couple’s original plan was to go three months with their hands chained together, which meant going to the bathroom and taking showers as well as doing many other things together over that period.

However, despite staying chained for 123 days, Alexander and Viktoria have broken up over the lack of privacy issues.

“We have different views on many issues. On one hand, it does not bother us and we don’t suppress each other. But on the other hand, we are not like-minded people, we are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different,” Alexander told Reuters as quoted by Odditycentral.com.

On her side, Viktoria said: “We stayed together all day. I did not receive any attention from Alexander because we were constantly together. He did not tell me, ‘I miss you'”.

Reports say they traveled to Kiev from their home city of Kharkov on June 17 where the representative of the country’s national register of records who chained them cut the chain with pliers in the presence of newsmen.