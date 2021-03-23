This was disclosed by the lawyer for the Rastafari Council, George Tetteh Wayo, who said the Council is looking to get the student admitted to another institution.

“The kids will still go to other schools, we know other schools will still admit them. The young man who had six (Aggregate 6) is part of a triplet, his two sisters have gotten admission at St. John’s Grammar,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Last week, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

Facebook post

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks, took to Facebook to reveal his bewilderment at the school’s decision.

His rants soon attracted national attention, with several Ghanaians expressing their outrage at the school’s decision.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.

However, the Achimota School refused to bow to pressure from the GES to admit students with dreadlocks.

The school rejected the directive following an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.

Mr. Tetteh Wayo believes rejecting the dreadlocked students denies such kids the right to achieve their dreams.

“So if Achimota School wants to be adamant when Kwagyiri Aggrey and our forefathers were building Achimota School, they built it with the idea to chime out, to educate the black man.

“They did not build the Achimota School with the notion that somebody’s dreadlocks must stop him from becoming Ghana’s first astronaut,” he noted.