According to a report by TV3 Ghana, the incident happened last Saturday morning on the Accra-Kumasi road.

The driver of the cargo truck was reportedly signaled by some security personnel to stop at a checkpoint around Linda Dor Rest Stop.

However, he reportedly ignored the directive by the security personnel and rather attempted to speed off.

Witnesses say while fleeing, the driver lost control of his steering and crashed his car into another vehicle with registration number AS 992-S.

The driver and his mate died on the spot following the accident.

It was initially thought that the cargo truck was carrying charcoal but sacks of marijuana (weed) were found following a search.

The Police later arrived to convey the bodies of the deceased to the morgue, before towing both accident trucks away.