Driver in court for damaging fence wall at Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence

A driver whose car damaged the fence wall of President Akufo-Addo’s house at Nima has been fined by a court.

The GNA reports that Antaru Issaka, 46, hit his car against a telephone pole near the house at about 3:30 pm last Saturday, May 15, 2021.

He has subsequently been fined GHc960 or in default, serve an eight-week jail term after pleading guilty to his numerous charges.

Issaka’s charges include careless and inconsiderate driving, causing damage and driving without a licence.

He was also charged for using a motor vehicle with an expired licence policy and the use of a motor vehicle with an expired roadworthy certificate.

Narrating the incident, Prosecuting Sergeant Apeweh Achana said Issaka, a mechanic, driving from Nima roundabout towards Nima Junction through the El-Waleed Bin Talaa road.

His Mercedes-Benz ML 320 with registration number GS 5885 Z, however, veered off the road near the residence of the President.

According to Sergeant Achana, Issaka claimed his brakes failed, forcing him to veer off the road in a bid to avoid hitting other vehicles.

The accused’s car rammed into the fence wall of the President’s residence, damaging the wall and a telephone pole.

He was later found to be an unlicensed driver, leading to his prosecution.

