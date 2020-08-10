He said 2020 is “a very interesting year, the twin year, we need to pray and intercede a lot” for a peaceful election.

Duncan-Williams, who is the founder of Action Chapel International, said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

He urged Ghanaians must pray against violence, civil unrest and bloodshed ahead of the 2020 polls.

“We have to really put in a lot of prayer into this year’s election,” the renowned man of God said.

“Every noon prayer, every Friday night prayer encounter in the garden, we have to pray for this nation, very important that there will be no state of emergency, any kind of civil uprising, confusion, violence and the shedding of innocent blood and destruction of property and the struggle of power over the destiny of our country, we have to pray.”

Everything is set for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections to be held on December 7.

This follows the successful voter registration exercise done across the country by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The month-long registration exercise saw over 16 million Ghanaians captured on the electoral roll.