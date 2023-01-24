Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba call for suspension of National Cathedral construction

In a report by Accra based Joy FM, the pastors sent a memo to the Secretariat of the Cathedral where they said the suspension will pave the way for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

“That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognised accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral.

“Auditors will also audit the overall cost of the project. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of activities of the Board of Trustees,” excerpts of the memo said.

The National Cathedral project has come under intense scrutiny in the past few months, however, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government must find a way to build it.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Joy News, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the government has to find a way for the project to be completed.

“The National Cathedral has become an inflammatory topic…I believe in authenticity of spirituality in what we do but that’s me personally and we need to find a way to make sure that the cathedral gets built…”

“… outside of the government, we shall find a way to get around that,” the minister said in an interview with George Wiafe on the PM Express Business Edition on Joy News.

Relatedly, Reverend Joyce Aryee, a Trustee of the Cathedral has said that the board of the cathedral does not know how much money the government has invested in the project.