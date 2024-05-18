Rosemond Anaba expressed her gratitude to Archbishop Duncan-Williams, who was celebrating his 67th birthday, for the profound impact he has had on their family and ministry. She credited Archbishop Duncan-Williams for providing her husband with opportunities to preach in his church and for supporting their ministry endeavors, including sending them financial assistance.
Duncan-Williams moved to tears by emotional tribute from Eastwood Anaba’s wife
During a sermon at the headquarters of the Action Chapel Ministry in Accra, the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, was moved to tears by a heartfelt eulogy delivered by Rosemond Anaba, the wife of Rev Eastwood Anaba, the founder of Fountain Gate Chapel.
Reflecting on the support they received from Archbishop Duncan-Williams, Rosemond Anaba recalled how he generously contributed 50,000 old cedis each month to support their work in the northern part of Ghana, which she described as a lifeline for their ministry.
She also expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown to them by Archbishop Duncan-Williams and his wife, Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams, who welcomed them into their home and church.
Rosemond Anaba credited Archbishop Duncan-Williams as the genesis of her husband's ministry success, emphasizing the profound impact his mentorship and support had on their lives. She expressed deep gratitude for his guidance and love, acknowledging him as the reason they are where they are today.
As Rosemond Anaba delivered her emotional tribute, her husband, Rev Eastwood Anaba, was visibly moved, kneeling in gratitude, while Archbishop Duncan-Williams, touched by her words, was seen being comforted by his wife.
The heartfelt eulogy served as a poignant reminder of the profound influence of mentorship and support in shaping the lives and ministries of individuals within the religious community.
