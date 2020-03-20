The renowned preacher made the declaration while offering a powerful prayer at a breakfast meeting organised by President Akufo-Addo.

A host Christian religious leaders gathered at the breakfast meeting on Thursday to seek God’s intervention in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Duncan-Williams asked for God’s protection for all government officials and also prayed that they are granted the needed wisdom to handle the situation.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

"No one in government will be a victim to this virus. That no one in government will be a casualty,” Duncan-Williams prayed.

“That You [God] shall preserve, protect and empower them with the necessary capabilities. That which is required of them to perform their duties for which you have made them a government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“May we all be here when this deadly virus disappears from the face of the earth to give you thanks and to celebrate your delivery power, your mercies and goodness that has abound to our government and the people of Ghana,” he added.

Duncan-Williams is the founder and leader of the Action Chapel International Ministries.

Other church leaders who were present at Thursday’s breakfast meeting include Rt. Rev Asante Antwi, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev Joyce Aryee and Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 11 within the last one week.

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.