The Masons said such a decision has become necessary in order to protect its members from the fast-spreading disease.

In a statement, the group advised its members to take the needed precaution and to follow directives of the Ghana Health Service.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Pastor arrested for organising church service in Kumasi (VIDEO)

“Most worshipful brother N/Capt Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah, the grand master has directed that all masonic meetings under the grand lodge of Ghana to be suspended with immediate effect for a period of 1-month,” the statement read.

It added that the suspension of all meetings became necessary “having taken into consideration the situation, and having regard the overriding interest of safeguarding the health and safety of all brethren and their families.”

This comes after President Akufo-Addo announced a ban on all public gatherings across the country as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 11 within the last one week.

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Five more persons tested positive by Sunday, with a further four cases being recorded yesterday (Thursday).

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.