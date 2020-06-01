It was his 10th address to Ghanaians since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Prior to this address, many have called for the ban on social gatherings and the closure of the country’s borders to be lifted.

But Akufo-Addo said in his speech that contrary to earlier fears, the COVID-19 situation in Ghana is “milder” and not killing people in the hundreds and thousands, as earlier feared.

He noted that Ghana’s hospitalisation and death rates have been persistently “very low”.

“The Ghanaian people are not dying in the hundreds and thousands that were earlier anticipated and that are being seen on a daily basis in some other countries,” he stressed.

Pulse.com.gh also presents a summary of six other key things President Akufo-Addo said during his 10 coronavirus address to Ghanaians.

Ghana keeps borders closed

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the country’s borders will continue to be shut until further notice.

“Our borders remain closed until further notice,” he disclosed Sunday night.

The country had earlier lifted the ban on domestic flights after parts of the country including the national capital Accra, went under lockdown.

Churches and mosques opened under strict rules

President Akufo-Addo also has announced that religious bodies can now start open services and activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that this will take effect Friday, June 5, 2020.

He added that a maximum duration of service is an hour and also services at the mosques and churches can commence with a maximum number of 100 congregants at a time.

He also added that congregants have to observe a mandatory one metre rule of social distancing during worship.

Final year students resume school June 15

Final year students in Ghana are to return to school starting June 15, 2020, Akufo-Addo has announced as the country begins to ease restrictions in the wake of the pandemic.

The President said the decision was arrived after extensive consultation with stakeholders including teacher unions.

“From Monday 15th June, the decision has been taken to reopen schools and universities to allow for final year; Junior High, Senior High and University students to resume classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations,” the President said.

He further continued: “Final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June. Final year SHS 3 students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June; and final year JHS 3 students on 29th June.”

EC, NIA and NCCE must work with COVID-19 in mind

In his 10th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo said the Electoral Commission of Ghana, National Identification Authority, and the National Commission for Civic Education must all carry out their activities with sensitivity to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “constitutional and statutory bodies such as the Electoral Commission, the National Commission for Civic Education and the National Identification Authority, whose activities were exempted from the outset from these restrictions, must conduct their activities in accordance with social-distancing and the necessary hygiene protocols”.

Hold funerals with just 100 persons

The President disclosed that persons or families who want to burial their loved ones can do so with only 100 persons in attendance.

This is an increase from the 25 previously.

“Private burials, now with a maximum of one hundred (100) persons, can continue to be performed.”

Sporting activities remain suspended

Football and other sporting events in Ghana will remain suspended.

”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions, “ Nana Addo said in his address to the nation on Sunday.