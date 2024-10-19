East Legon accident: Maame Dwomoh Boaten laid to rest in private burial

An all-white candlelight vigil was held on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the site of the accident to honour the memories of Maame and Justine. Family members, friends, and community members gathered to pay their respects through heartfelt tributes and moments of silent reflection. They held candles and flowers, united in grief over the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones.

Both girls, who attended Cornerstone International Academy, lost their lives in an accident caused when 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako, son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, lost control of a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20) and collided with a 4×4 Acura (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, tragically resulting in the occupants of the Acura being burned beyond recognition.

Following the accident, Elrad’s parents, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arrested by police on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, but were later released on bail.

Maame Dwomoh was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The decision for a private burial was made to allow her loved ones to grieve and say their final goodbyes in a more intimate setting, away from the public eye.