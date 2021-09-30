Reports stated that the robbers destroyed a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera before attacking their victims and absconding with unspecified monies and mobile phones.
Eastern Region: Armed men attack pharmacy, MoMo and ECG prepaid vendor
Unknown gunmen believed to be armed robbers have attacked a pharmacy shop, mobile money, and an Electricity Prepaid vendor at Akuapem Mampong in Akuapem North Municipality in Eastern Region.
The robber incident, however, has been linked the robbery to Odwira Festival which is gathering momentum in the area with brisk activities.
The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
According to the Apesemakahene of Mampong Traditional area, Nana Yirenkyi I, the Chiefs have taken notice and held a meeting with the Police Command on the need to intensify patrols ahead of the festival adding that the Traditional council will also form watchdog committees to augment the work of the police.
Inspector Francis Gomado, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command said the robbery incident was yet to be lodged at the police station.
