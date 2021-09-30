Eastern Region: Armed men attack pharmacy, MoMo and ECG prepaid vendor

The robber incident, however, has been linked the robbery to Odwira Festival which is gathering momentum in the area with brisk activities.

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

According to the Apesemakahene of Mampong Traditional area, Nana Yirenkyi I, the Chiefs have taken notice and held a meeting with the Police Command on the need to intensify patrols ahead of the festival adding that the Traditional council will also form watchdog committees to augment the work of the police.