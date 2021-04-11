Eastern Region: Driver transporting human bones to fetish priest arrested

The police together with the suspects, visited the shrine of the said Gagba but the fetish priest sensed the danger ahead escaped.

Police investigators spotted a newly buried pot within the premises of the shrine containing an old skull also suspected to be a human skull and a pan stuffed with fetish regalia.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Francis Gomado, told Kasapa FM that "The suite case with the bones, the pot containing the skull and the pan with its contents were retained for evidential purposes whilst the two suspects are detained for further investigation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other accomplices for the appropriate action to be taken and also to send the bones and the skull to Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, determination, examination, and identification."

The latest report comes few days after a 22-year - old suspect, Isaac Larbi, has been arrested and detained by the Kwabenya Police in the Ga East District.

Larbi, under interrogation, confessed that he had killed his wife, Akosua Abigail, aged 20, during a misunderstanding that ensued; and had dumped the body at a place near Onakwase, about three weeks ago, and that the spirit of the deceased was haunting him.