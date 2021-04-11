Eastern Region: Driver transporting human bones to fetish priest arrested

He was grabbed by the Coaltar Police command in the Ayensuano district of the Eastern region.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A driver transporting quantities of suspected human bones to a fetish priest has been arrested.
Pulse Ghana
He was grabbed by the Coaltar Police command in the Ayensuano district of the Eastern region.
The police said the Unit Committee Chairman of Kwamekyere Electoral Area – Aware Isaac, together with two others upon a tip-off intercepted a Daewoo taxi cab with registration number GE 5063-15 with suspects – Awatey David Okra, 22, driver and Amenuvor Nicholas, 20, on April 7, 2021, at about 10:30 pm from Suhum direction towards Kwamekyere, a community in the District for allegedly carrying human bones.
One other occupant managed to escape with a pan containing some unidentified materials and a search conducted in the taxi revealed a black suitcase containing some old bones suspected to be human bones.
Upon interrogation, the police arrested the suspects and alleged that one Djoka of Niifio near Suhum sent them to deliver the suspected human bones to a fetish priest named Gagba of Kwamekyere village.
The police together with the suspects, visited the shrine of the said Gagba but the fetish priest sensed the danger ahead escaped.
Police investigators spotted a newly buried pot within the premises of the shrine containing an old skull also suspected to be a human skull and a pan stuffed with fetish regalia.
The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Francis Gomado, told Kasapa FM that "The suite case with the bones, the pot containing the skull and the pan with its contents were retained for evidential purposes whilst the two suspects are detained for further investigation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other accomplices for the appropriate action to be taken and also to send the bones and the skull to Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, determination, examination, and identification."
The latest report comes few days after a 22-year - old suspect, Isaac Larbi, has been arrested and detained by the Kwabenya Police in the Ga East District.
Larbi, under interrogation, confessed that he had killed his wife, Akosua Abigail, aged 20, during a misunderstanding that ensued; and had dumped the body at a place near Onakwase, about three weeks ago, and that the spirit of the deceased was haunting him.
After the disclosure, police organized a search team and proceeded to Onakwase in the company of the suspect to identify the location where he allegedly dumped the body.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh