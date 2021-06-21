Eastern Region: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor

Reports stated that he was walking home with his friend when they were attacked by the robbers.

According to an eyewitness, Mohammed Shaibu, he heard gunshots while in his room but a few minutes later he heard the victim who had been running towards his house shouting for help but he came out of his room to see the victim lying in a pool of blood wearing black shorts with a white shirt with gunshot wounds on the chest.

Pulse Ghana

Two black backpacks containing cash of GH¢8,290.30, One HP Laptop with charger, an Infinix mobile phone, an Itel mobile phone, an Android mobile phone, two small Itel mobile phones, pen drive, modem, earpiece, and some bank documents were found lying beside the victim.

The Police arrived at the crime scene and rushed the victim to the St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Solomon was a teacher at Behenase RC Basic school near Tinkon in Akuapem North Municipality.

However, the police are yet to launch investigations into the matter.