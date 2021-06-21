RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eastern Region: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Unknown gunmen believed to be armed robbers have attacked a mobile money vendor at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Bloody gun
Bloody gun Pulse Ghana

The 36-year-old vendor known as Solomon Arhin Prost was shot dead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:14 pm on his way home from work.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that he was walking home with his friend when they were attacked by the robbers.

According to an eyewitness, Mohammed Shaibu, he heard gunshots while in his room but a few minutes later he heard the victim who had been running towards his house shouting for help but he came out of his room to see the victim lying in a pool of blood wearing black shorts with a white shirt with gunshot wounds on the chest.

Mobile money vendor
Mobile money vendor Pulse Ghana

Two black backpacks containing cash of GH¢8,290.30, One HP Laptop with charger, an Infinix mobile phone, an Itel mobile phone, an Android mobile phone, two small Itel mobile phones, pen drive, modem, earpiece, and some bank documents were found lying beside the victim.

The Police arrived at the crime scene and rushed the victim to the St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Solomon was a teacher at Behenase RC Basic school near Tinkon in Akuapem North Municipality.

However, the police are yet to launch investigations into the matter.

Robbery attacks on mobile money vendors in the country have become a very worrying trend in recent years, especially within the country.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh