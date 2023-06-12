Eastern Region: Over 50 commercial sex workers arrested

The operation backed by the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry started on Saturday when the commercial sex workers were rounded up in brothels, streets and ghettos.

The MP has vowed to make commercial sex work operations an unprofitable venture in the region.

Okyere Baafi said prostitution will not be tolerated in Koforidua to destroy the image of the town and decay of the moral fiber of the society.

He called on residents particularly landlords to volunteer information about commercial sex workers in their area for action to be taken.

He made this known when he addressed the Pentecost International Worship Center in Koforidua (PIWC-Koforidua) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 congregation during the climax of the National Youth Week.

He disclosed that "about 99% are Nigerians they are Ghanaians so they are coming here to dent the good image of Koforidua. Everybody who is doing that business will not be tolerated. If you know any place. Ghetto, house some may be living in your house if you know such persons if you cannot go to the police station call me."