EC: Jean Mensa transfers Dr. Serebour Quaicoe to head Training Department

Mr. Benjamin Banor-Bio, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, will succeed Dr. Quaicoe as the Director of Electoral Services.

The announcement was made in a letter signed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensah, and addressed to Dr. Quaicoe. The letter stated, “You are required to hand over the Commission’s property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations.”

Ms. Mensah further expressed confidence in Dr. Quaicoe's capabilities, stating, “We trust that you will work with Management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the Commission as a whole.”

Dr. Quaicoe’s new role will involve overseeing the training programmes and initiatives at the Electoral Commission, ensuring that all staff are well-equipped to perform their duties effectively and uphold the standards of the Commission.

