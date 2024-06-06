ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

EC: Jean Mensa transfers Dr. Serebour Quaicoe to head Training Department

Evans Annang

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the current Director of Electoral Services, has been appointed as the Director for Training at the Head Office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Serebour Quaicoe
Dr Serebour Quaicoe

This new appointment will take effect from 1st July 2024.

Recommended articles

Mr. Benjamin Banor-Bio, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, will succeed Dr. Quaicoe as the Director of Electoral Services.

The announcement was made in a letter signed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensah, and addressed to Dr. Quaicoe. The letter stated, “You are required to hand over the Commission’s property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations.”

Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe
Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Mensah further expressed confidence in Dr. Quaicoe's capabilities, stating, “We trust that you will work with Management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the Commission as a whole.”

Dr. Quaicoe’s new role will involve overseeing the training programmes and initiatives at the Electoral Commission, ensuring that all staff are well-equipped to perform their duties effectively and uphold the standards of the Commission.

READ THE STATEMENT OF HIS TRANSFER BELOW

EC statement on Dr Quaicoe
EC statement on Dr Quaicoe Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Professor Ransford Gyampo

The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia calls for reintroduction of road tolls to boost road development

World Bank

World Bank greenlights $250M credit facility for Ghana

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession at Ofaakor, near Kasoa