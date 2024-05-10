The Supreme Court is to blame for the limited voter registration challenges – NDC

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, George Opare said the EC is not going by the law.

“The EC must register everybody who is eligible and is willing to register. The law also says that you should make the registration centres closer to the people. The EC is not going by any of those laws and principles.

Pulse Ghana

“I blame our Supreme Court once again. Because in 2020, public officers owe a duty to the people they serve. At the end of a service, you owe it a duty to account for your stewardship.

“When Jean Mensa was brought to the Supreme Court, after changing her own election results four times. The Supreme Court gave her a leeway and did not let her stand in the dock. If she had been put in the dock like Dr Afari Gyan [former EC Chair] did…when you are a public servant after rendering services and there are challenges…you owe it a duty to tell us why those changes,” George Opare Addo said.