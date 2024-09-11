EC responds to NDC's claims of over 200,000 illegal voter transfers

The EC categorically denied the accusations, describing them as unfounded and baseless.

According to the EC, the voter transfer process is conducted with strict adherence to the laws governing elections, ensuring that all transfers are legitimate and transparent.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, speaking on JoyNews on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, said that the assertions that there have been illegal vote transfers in the register are completely false.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that "There is nothing like 15,000 illegal transfers. The transfer list that was given to them was composed of transfers that we had done since 2020 when we compiled the register at first. So, it involved transfers made in 2020, transfers in 2023, and transfers made in 2024. These are people who have transferred to the various polling stations. They are not ghosts; they are not bloated. They are in the register. Yet, we have a list called transfer list and this time around we captured since the register was made, that is 2020.

"They (the NDC) raised that issue and we told them that it involved transfers since 2020. And so, when you take that of 2020 from it and then 2023 from it, you come to get the actual figure. We told them that we have it and we even told them that if you deduct the two transfers - 2020, and 2023, you will get the same figure as they are talking about. So, it’s not a matter of it being bloated? It’s not bloated."

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, has endorsed the planned "mother of all demonstrations" announced by the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in protest against the EC.

Addressing supporters during a campaign event in the Bono East Region on September 9, 2024, Mahama emphasised that the upcoming December 7 election will not be free and fair if the irregularities identified in the voter register by the NDC are not addressed.