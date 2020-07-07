In a statement, the Electoral Commission (EC) said the sacked officials were “manning the registration kits” at the District Office when the forms got stolen.

The Commission, however, confirmed that the police has since apprehended the polling agent who stole the forms.

Statement from Electoral Commission

“On Saturday 4th July, 2020, the Electoral Commission was formally notified of the theft of eight FORM IA forms from its District Office at the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region. The forms were stolen by a polling agent of one of the political parties,” a section of the statement said.

“The said Agent by name Alhassan Abdullai Mohammed has been apprehended by the Police and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The EC further affirmed that it will not shield any staff who engages in misconduct during the voter registration exercise.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also indicated that it has no intention of suspending the ongoing voter registration exercise despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, some medical observers called on the EC to suspend the voter registration exercise until safer ways of conducting the exercise are put in place.

Responding to this, the Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Sylvia Annoh, said that will not happen.

“The commission has no intention of stopping the process of registration,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

She, however, acknowledged the concerns and said the Commission is taking steps to safeguard registration centers.