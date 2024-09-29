ADVERTISEMENT
EC to present full voter’s register to political parties on October 1

Sammy Danso Eghan

Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Bossman Asare, has announced that the commission will present the entire voter's register to political parties and other relevant stakeholders on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Dr Bossman Asare
This follows growing concerns about the accuracy and credibility of the provisional voter’s register ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dr Asare’s announcement comes in response to calls from various political parties, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for an audit of the voter’s register.

The NDC had raised concerns about alleged discrepancies in the provisional list and demanded immediate action to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

While the Electoral Commission has previously rejected calls for an audit, describing them as unnecessary, Dr Asare assured the public that the EC remains committed to a fair and transparent electoral process.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, September 28, he emphasised that presenting the register to political parties and civil society groups is part of the Commission’s efforts to build trust and ensure accountability.

"For the good people of our country, we have addressed all the concerns that were raised and right now we have informed the political parties that we will have an IPAC meeting with them on Tuesday and in the said meeting, we will present the entire voter’s register to the political parties and other groups on Tuesday. So, we want to request all of them to make themselves available at the meeting," he said.

The meeting on Tuesday, October 2, 2024, will provide stakeholders the opportunity to review the register, raise concerns, and seek clarifications on any issues.

Dr Asare expressed confidence that this engagement will address the concerns raised and foster collaboration between the EC and political entities.

