EC urged to disarm agitation using IPAC – Agyinasare

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is calling on the Electoral Commission to employ the functions of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in fostering unity.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare made the call at the thanksgiving service of the National Democratic Congress held yesterday at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Recommended articles

The Inter-Party Advisory Committee, (IPAC) which consists of political parties and the EC must work together to deal with any growing tension which may arise before, during, and after the 2024 general elections, he said.

“As we prepare for the 2024 general elections, all parties must endeavor to maintain the peace of the country. No matter the circumstances we find ourselves in, we can elect our leaders through the ballot and not the bullet. The NDC as the party that ushered the country into democracy also has the responsibility to protect it.”

“The Electoral Commission should also do well to defuse the tension using the IPAC. They are the only ones who can do that. The IPAC has been helpful over the years and so should be taken advantage of. The EC should work to bring its stakeholders together to ensure peace and not destroy it. The EC should try all it can to be so transparent that the winners and losers it declares will be acknowledged by all,”

Speaking on the side of corruption, Charles Agyinasare indicated that the country’s wealth has been used in the funding of some political campaigns, thus dipping the economy further down.

He further charged the opposition National Democratic (NDC) to ensure that if elected in the 2024 polls, the public purse will be protected.

“It’s obvious the greatest enemy of this nation is corruption, but looking at the way political parties fund their activities and campaigns, our view is that we are not going to [win the] fight [against] corruption anytime soon. Those political businesses that fund politicians end up hijacking the wealth of the nation. Politicians should help us fight this because our nation is sinking too fast, and we cannot continue in this direction,”

He charged the Electoral Commission to be transparent in all of its endeavors, importantly coming 2024 general polls.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

