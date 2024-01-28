ADVERTISEMENT
ECG initiates digital transformation for meter applications and services effective February 1

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) is undergoing a significant digital transition, particularly in services such as new connections, separate meters, and additional loads.

Commencing on February 1, 2024, these services will be exclusively accessible through the ECG Mobile App, marking a strategic move in line with ECG's digital transformation agenda aimed at optimizing customer service efficiency.

This shift to online platforms reflects ECG's commitment to embracing technological advancements for the benefit of its customers by centralizing these services within the ECG Mobile App, the company aims to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and provide a more accessible and efficient service delivery mechanism.

As part of this transition, ECG underscores the importance of customers providing precise and active contact details during the application process. All communication regarding new connections, separate meters, and additional loads will be conducted exclusively through the telephone numbers provided by customers.

“Customers should note that all responses regarding their applications will be communicated to them through their contact telephone numbers provided.”

“Customers are therefore advised to provide accurate information when applying for the service.”

Reymond Awusei Johnson

