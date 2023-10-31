ECG loses GH¢25m whenever it rains – Managing Director

He explained that ECG loses about GH¢25 million whenever it rains in any part of the country since consumption tends to decrease when the weather is cold.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on JoyNews, Mahama stated that "Before the rainy season set in, ECG was averaging between GH¢40 to GH¢50 million a day. Now any day that you see rain, note that we’re down by GH¢25 million."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We plan all-year round with the same tariff. In certain parts of the world the tariff is not flat. When it’s cold, it varies from when it is hot and they find a way to balance it out. But we have a tariff that runs all year without considering the down periods.