ECG loses GH¢25m whenever it rains – Managing Director

According to him, the power distribution company was averaging between GH¢40 to GH¢50 million daily adding that the rain has made ECG run into losses.
Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), records a loss of GH¢25 million whenever it rains.
He explained that ECG loses about GH¢25 million whenever it rains in any part of the country since consumption tends to decrease when the weather is cold.
Speaking on JoyNews, Mahama stated that "Before the rainy season set in, ECG was averaging between GH¢40 to GH¢50 million a day. Now any day that you see rain, note that we’re down by GH¢25 million."
"We plan all-year round with the same tariff. In certain parts of the world the tariff is not flat. When it’s cold, it varies from when it is hot and they find a way to balance it out. But we have a tariff that runs all year without considering the down periods.
"So clearly consumption will be less during these periods and definitely revenue collected will not be adequate enough to cover the shortfalls," he noted.
