ECG timetable: Here are the areas to be affected by 'dumsor'

The statement further explained that due to the shutdown, gas supply to some plants will be affected, hence the need for load shedding.

"The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers," the statement added.

"In the circumstance, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will shortly release a schedule to this effect."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry also revealed that there is going to be a procurement of additional gas from Nigeria to manage the impending “adverse effects”.

"The additional supply from Nigeria will include Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO).

"Consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated."

The public has been asked to take note of impending load shedding and plan accordingly.

Some of the affected places in group A include South Odorkor, Baah Yard, Odorgonno, Awoshie Massalatsi, Been-To, Parts of Trasacco, Estates, Parts of Airport Residential Area, GHIPSS, ValCo Trust, Enterprise Market, Trust Bank, Shippers Council, ABSA Bank, Ecobank, Adabraka Free Town, Government Boys, GNTC Bottling, Nayak, Ga East Hospital, Dome New Market, Agingo, Taifa, Nkatie Burger, Mr. Adjei, Demod.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Hotel Adodo, CMB Flats, Coffee Shop, Parts of Labadi, Parts of Labone, Olebu, New Ayawaso, Amamole, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ayigbe Town, Parts of Lartebiokorshie, Alogboshie, Neoplan, Best Point, Kaneshie Flats, St. Theresa, Cocoa Clinic, Accra Sound, Kaneshie Sports Complex, Parts of Kokomlemle, Mallam Atta Market.