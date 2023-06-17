ADVERTISEMENT
ECG to capture customer's data in homes and offices

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), as part of its digitalization of asset and customer data collection, has deployed its teams to capture data on customers in their homes.

The exercise according to ECG will take place in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers of the ongoing exercise to digitalize all ECG assets and customer database in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions”.

The statement also reads that some of the data to be collected include, "Customer ID, telephone number, GPS code, meter details, and also tag ECG transformers, poles, and meters with unique QR Codes".

Management of ECG has admonished customers to also inspect the ID cards of its officials who visit their homes and offices

“Customers are advised to inspect the ID cards of teams who visit their premises, and if in doubt, call the Project Manager on 0249106118 (Greater Accra region), or 0249110996 (Ashanti region) for authentication of their identities,” ECG urged.

