The reported accumulated debt presents a substantial obstacle for ECG's operations, impacting its capacity to fulfill the requirements of power producers.
ECG to cut power to Parliament over GH¢23 million debt
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is contemplating cutting off power to the Ghanaian Parliament on February 21, citing an outstanding debt surpassing GH¢23 million.
The disconnection of power is part of a broader trend of aggressive debt collection efforts by the ECG.
Since last year, the ECG has been rigorously pursuing outstanding payments, leading to the disconnection of several private and public organizations from the national grid.
This development comes after Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness on Monday, February 19, due to outstanding debts owed to the ECG.
The sudden disconnection of power plunged the prominent educational institution into a state of crisis, disrupting academic and residential activities.
Teachers and students alike grappled with the challenges posed by the blackout, with no immediate resolution in sight.
However, power has finally been restored to Accra Academy SHS over approximately GH¢500,000 post-paid bills since July 2023.
In an interview with Citi News, a teacher from the school, speaking anonymously, expressed profound disappointment at the abrupt disconnection of power, labelling it as the saddest day in his 31-year-long teaching career.
He lamented the dire situation, emphasizing that even teachers residing on campus with prepaid meters had their electricity supply severed.
