ECG to cut power to Yilo Krobo District Hospital over GH¢1.3m debt

Sakyiwaa Mensah in an interview with Citi News urged the management of the hospital to address the issue promptly to avoid disconnection.

She said as part of our ongoing efforts to collect revenue, "we have notified the Yilo Krobo District Hospital of the possibility of disconnection. Their outstanding debt amounts to GH¢1,398,955, and according to our records, no payments have been made since April 2022. While we hope to avoid disconnection, we may be compelled to take action if the debt remains unresolved."

Earlier, the Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness on Monday, February 19, 2024, due to outstanding debts owed to the ECG.

The sudden disconnection of power plunged the prominent educational institution into a state of crisis, disrupting academic and residential activities.

Teachers and students alike grappled with the challenges posed by the blackout, with no immediate resolution in sight.

However, power has finally been restored to Accra Academy SHS over approximately GH¢500,000 post-paid bills since July 2023.

The ECG announced that it will conduct a nationwide meter audit from February to December 2024, examining both post-paid and prepaid meters for integrity.

In a statement, the ECG said any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service to your house.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capturing the consumption readings to be sure they sync with what ECG agents have been reading, to be able to produce actual bills, and collect arrears owed by customers.