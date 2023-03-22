ECG urged to target Supreme Court building and Jubilee House to recover GH¢5 billion debt

"They should do more, including the Jubilee House, the supreme court building, Parliament," he said on TV3 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor stated that the ECG itself should be partly blamed for the debt owed by institutions.

He also accused the power distribution company of previously succumbing to pressures from government institutions to act in retrieving its debt.

Dr. Donkor said regarding the causes of the debt of the ECG that "It is an attitudinal problem. A lot of government institutions think there is one central government and that there can be debt settlement… there used to be an agency settlement arrangement but that is no more.

"ECG is partly to blame, previously it has succumbed to all sorts of pressures from government institutions. When I was the Minister of Power we put the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance on prepaid, once you put them on prepaid they can’t accumulate debt unless there is a fault, that is the challenge."