The Member of Parliament for Pru East Dr. Kwabena Donkor said the ECG should make sure that all institutions that are owing even if it is the Supreme Court or the Jubilee House, pay.
ECG urged to target Supreme Court building and Jubilee House to recover GH¢5 billion debt
As part of the effort of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to recover debts from state-owned institutions in a bid to mobilize revenue, it has been urged to target the Supreme Court building and Jubilee House.
Recommended articles
"They should do more, including the Jubilee House, the supreme court building, Parliament," he said on TV3 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Dr. Kwabena Donkor stated that the ECG itself should be partly blamed for the debt owed by institutions.
He also accused the power distribution company of previously succumbing to pressures from government institutions to act in retrieving its debt.
Dr. Donkor said regarding the causes of the debt of the ECG that "It is an attitudinal problem. A lot of government institutions think there is one central government and that there can be debt settlement… there used to be an agency settlement arrangement but that is no more.
"ECG is partly to blame, previously it has succumbed to all sorts of pressures from government institutions. When I was the Minister of Power we put the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance on prepaid, once you put them on prepaid they can’t accumulate debt unless there is a fault, that is the challenge."
The ECG has also been disconnecting homes and industries over debts.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh