ECG workers lay down tools in protest of Managing Director

In a report by Accra based Citi FM, some customers said staff refused to attend to them this morning.

“I am here to seek clarity on some challenges I am having with my meter but when I arrived here I was told they are embarking on a demonstration. This will not help the customers", a customer said.

On April 13, they threatened to lay down their tools if the President does not sack the MD.

In a statement, the staff said Mr. Budu has not steered the affairs of the company well since he was appointed.

Pulse Ghana

The workers claim the MD’s continuous stay at post will collapse the electricity distribution company because to them, “he is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance”.

They also accuse their MD of breaching procurement processes.