Sack our boss for incompetence - ECG workers demand

Senior and junior staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana are demanding for the dismissal of their Managing Director, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu.

ECG-Boss

Pulse Ghana

According to the workers, Mr. Agyeman-Budu has not steered the affairs of the company well since he was appointed.

They claim his incompetence is dwindling the fortunes of the nation's power generating company.

In a statement sighted by Accra based Citi FM, they alleged that several petitions to Mr Agyeman-Budu to involve its rank and file in revenue mobilization since 2020 have been ignored.

The workers claim the MD’s continuous stay at post will collapse the electricity distribution company because to them, “he is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance”.

ECG
ECG Pulse Ghana

They also accuse their MD of breaching procurement processes.

“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee were sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” the Junior and Senior Staff Unions said in a statement.

They have therefore warned that if their concerns are not addressed by Friday, April 23, 2021, they will advise themselves.

