Excuses for ‘Dumsor’ are becoming too much; give us timetable – Dumelo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Actor cum politician John Dumelo says government’s excuses for the recent power outages are becoming one too many.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the government must not be shy to admit that the irregular supply of power, locally known as ‘dumsor’, is back.

Dumelo, therefore, called for a power rationing timetable to be published to aid Ghanaians plan their lives and businesses.

"Whether it’s insufficient power generation or it’s inefficient distribution of power, dumsor is dumsor!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The excuses for the power outages are becoming one too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s Dumsor. Give us a timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank you.”

Several Ghanaians across the country have been left frustrated by the irregular supply of power to their homes.

Earlier in March, there was a nationwide power outage as a result of a total system collapse in the transmission network.

In the last few weeks, residents in Accra and Kumasi have also been hit very hard by the frequent power outages.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has, however, denied that there are plans for a nationwide load shedding programme.

