Excuses for ‘Dumsor’ are becoming too much; give us timetable – Dumelo

“The excuses for the power outages are becoming one too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s Dumsor. Give us a timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank you.”

Several Ghanaians across the country have been left frustrated by the irregular supply of power to their homes.

Earlier in March, there was a nationwide power outage as a result of a total system collapse in the transmission network.

In the last few weeks, residents in Accra and Kumasi have also been hit very hard by the frequent power outages.