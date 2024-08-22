ECOWAS denies predicting violence in Ghana ahead of December 7 elections

“The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been drawn to a sensational article by The Herald tabloid of 21 August 2024, purported to capture 'a draft statement' on the findings of its recent Pre-Election Fact-Finding Mission to Ghana under the crudely misleading banner 'ECOWAS Mission predicts violence at Ghana's 2024 polls.' The Commission categorically denounces the tabloid's dishonest reportage,” the statement said. “The Commission therefore finds it preposterous that The Herald would disingenuously repeat the standard operating procedures of ECOWAS fact-finding missions, twist issues that are in the public domain in Ghana, and try to push its partisan conclusions into the mouth of ECOWAS.”
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has vehemently dismissed reports claiming it had predicted violence in Ghana ahead of the December 7 elections. The regional bloc issued a statement on Wednesday, 21 August, to debunk a news report by The Herald newspaper, describing it as misinformation.
Setting the record straight, ECOWAS categorically denied making any doom-laden prediction regarding Ghana's forthcoming elections, stating that it would have amounted to a diplomatic faux pas if it had done so.
“To educate The Herald, ECOWAS pre-electoral missions do not issue statements on their findings. Besides, reports of such missions are confidential and meant only for the eyes of the President of the Commission to aid his engagements with the authorities in Member States. In this instance, the preliminary report is still undergoing quality control. At no time before, during, or after the Fact-Finding Mission has ECOWAS 'predicted violence' in the electoral process,” the statement added.
ECOWAS emphasised that it holds Ghana in high esteem as a model of maturing democracy and tolerance on the continent. It often cites the country for emulation in the region and would not do anything to dim its shining light.
The regional bloc urged Ghana to once again deliver transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections in December 2024 to further entrench its enviable position as a beacon of democracy on the continent.