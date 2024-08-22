ECOWAS denies predicting violence in Ghana ahead of December 7 elections

Setting the record straight, ECOWAS categorically denied making any doom-laden prediction regarding Ghana's forthcoming elections, stating that it would have amounted to a diplomatic faux pas if it had done so.

“To educate The Herald, ECOWAS pre-electoral missions do not issue statements on their findings. Besides, reports of such missions are confidential and meant only for the eyes of the President of the Commission to aid his engagements with the authorities in Member States. In this instance, the preliminary report is still undergoing quality control. At no time before, during, or after the Fact-Finding Mission has ECOWAS 'predicted violence' in the electoral process,” the statement added.

ECOWAS emphasised that it holds Ghana in high esteem as a model of maturing democracy and tolerance on the continent. It often cites the country for emulation in the region and would not do anything to dim its shining light.

