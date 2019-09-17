He told journalists at a teacher forum in Accra that he won't respond to the challenges adding that he will address the problem at the right time.

His comments come in the wake of complaints by some parents and their wards that they had been wrongly placed by the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools (SHS).

The CSSPS placed 473,728 qualified candidates out of 490,000 in senior high schools across the country leaving behind 122,706 qualified candidates who were not placed because they had grade nine in either Mathematics or English Language.

Some disgruntled parents have registered their displeasures at the government, whose wards were turned away by authorities of the various schools.

Some parents, who stormed the Independence Square said they picked up the prospectus and were told to go back home by the school authorities.

But the Education Minister who was caught by journalists at a teacher forum to react on the development declined to comment stating "please I came here for a teacher conference".

When pushed to react, he said "I'm not going to distract" and assured the Ghanaians that he would "address the placement issues".