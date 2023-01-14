ADVERTISEMENT
Efforts are ongoing to restore power, GRIDco on system disturbance

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Grid Company has informed the public of a system disturbance that occurred on Saturday, January 14, at about 11:57 am.

GRIDco, working to restore power
GRIDco, working to restore power

In a statement released by GRIDco, apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

"The outage occurred after GRIDco's 330kV Aboadze-Anwomaso line tripped followed by several lines in the Western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance and causing all the thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip,"

It also reads that restoration of the grid is in commencement and efforts are ongoing to restore power to all affected areas and customers.

GRIDco
GRIDco Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

