Efforts underway to bring jailed ex-MASLOC CEO to Ghana to serve prison term - Deputy AG

The convictions, stemming from a myriad of charges including causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and contravening public procurement laws, have been described as a significant victory for Ghana's justice system.

Addressing the media after Tamakloe-Attionu's conviction, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah emphasized the commitment of his office to ensure justice prevails, stating, "What is refreshing is that she will be brought down to face justice." Despite encountering some hurdles in the extradition process, he expressed confidence that the recent court judgment would expedite the proceedings.

The trial, which commenced in 2019, saw six witnesses called by the state. Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia, having absconded after obtaining court permission for a medical check-up abroad. On the other hand, Axim testified in person but did not present any witnesses to support his defence.

The charges against the duo revolved around the misappropriation of funds allocated for MASLOC activities between 2013 and 2016. One notable instance cited during the trial involved the withdrawal of GH₵500,000 as a loan from Obaatampa Savings and Loans company. When the institution declined to provide a loan at a 24% interest rate, the convicts demanded a refund. However, despite evidence of the refund, it was not reflected in MASLOC's accounts.

Additionally, the accused were found guilty of misappropriating over GH¢1.7 million allocated for a sensitization exercise, with only a fraction of the funds being used for the intended purpose. Similarly, funds disbursed for victims of a fire incident at Kantamanso were not fully distributed, with a significant portion being misappropriated.

The case also highlighted irregularities in the procurement process, particularly regarding the purchase of vehicles and Samsung phones for MASLOC. Despite being bought in bulk, evidence suggested that the amounts paid were higher than prevailing market rates.