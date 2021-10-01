He believes the report downplayed most of the important issues raised during the hearing adding that the committee's work is a cover-up job for the government.

He said even though the committee's report boldly established the fact that the military men were wrong to shoot, it failed to recommend a specific punishment that should be given to the soldiers who were fingered in the incident.

Asiedu Nketia stated that the Ghana Armed Forces made recommendations that the soldiers should be punished for the offence committed adding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will rather promote them.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the NDC scribe said "If you look at the report of the Ejura incidence, the committee has been truthful and bold to say that it was wrong for the soldiers to shoot at the people, but the committee failed to recommend the kind of punishment that should be given to the soldiers who committed the offence. So, it means that if someone does not provoke a military officer and he kills, the victim dies in vain."

Listen to the interview below:

The committee after its investigations made 10 recommendations as listed below:

1. Adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusuf and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely; Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years), and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee.

2. The immediate transfer of the District Police commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond for his incompetence in handling the situation and also for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

3. The expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.

4. The removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

5. The Military Establishment reviews the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and applies appropriate sanctions.

6. The training of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crisis Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

7. The development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/ Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.

8. The National Commission for Civic Education should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations, and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.

9. All crowd/riot/crisis control units be made to wear bodycams, and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.