This comes in the wake of the killing of Mohammed Ibrahim alias Kaaka by known assailants said to be bodyguards of the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, and the subsequent murder of two other individuals, namely, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed by a combined team of military and police personnel.
Ejura shooting: Families of deceased compensated with GH¢250,000 each
The government has compensated the families of the two victims who were killed in the Ejura shooting incident in the Ashanti Region.
The compensation of the families of the deceased is in response to recommendations made by a three-member committee set up by the government to investigate circumstances leading to the shooting incident.
The Deputy Minister for the Interior Naana Eyiah Quansah presented a cheque of GH¢250,000 each to two families.
The presentation of the cheque amounting to GH¢500,000 is in fulfilment of the government's promise to the families of the deceased.
Background
A campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region, and subsequent violence erupted in the town that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.
Security officers made up of the police and military were dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.
Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.
The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh