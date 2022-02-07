Ejura shooting: Families of deceased compensated with GH¢250,000 each

The compensation of the families of the deceased is in response to recommendations made by a three-member committee set up by the government to investigate circumstances leading to the shooting incident.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior Naana Eyiah Quansah presented a cheque of GH¢250,000 each to two families.

The presentation of the cheque amounting to GH¢500,000 is in fulfilment of the government's promise to the families of the deceased.

Background

A campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region, and subsequent violence erupted in the town that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.

Security officers made up of the police and military were dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.