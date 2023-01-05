He reportedly robbed a bystander of his mobile phone on December 19 in front of the Police CID Headquarters.
21-year-old Okada rider jailed 15 years for snatching mobile phone in front of IGP
Emmanuel Waki, a 21-year-old Okada Rider who snatched a mobile phone in the presence of the Inspector-General of Police will spend the next 15 years of his life in prison following his guilty plea and sentencing.
According to starrfm.com.gh, the Inspector General of Police, Dr Geroge Auffo Dampare and his bodyguards who were then returning from routine observational duties coincidentally witnessed the incident.
“Emmanuel Waki, who is affectionately called Pocket, was given a hot chase which led to the arrest of Salifu Alhaji, also an Okada rider, who then led the police to arrest Waki at Old Fadama.
“Waki pleaded guilty simpliciter (without any explanation) on December 23 before the Circuit Court and was convicted on his own plea while his sentence was deferred to today, Wednesday, December 04, 2023.
“In court on Wednesday, January 4, the court presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah said per Section 296 the punishment for robbery is up to life in prison.
“The convict who had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and robbery was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy and 15 years for robbery. The sentence the court said should run concurrently, meaning he would serve the highest of 15 years,” the news website reports.
Meanwhile, the first accused person, Salifu Alhaji, 24, also Okada Rider, has been remanded after he denied the charge of conspiracy proffered against him.
