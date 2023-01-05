Stop reckless use of the word 'terrorist' – Security agencies warn media

The denial follows a publication by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper on Thursday, January 5, 2023, which alleged that there was a blame game between the two security services over where the alleged terrorists were being kept.

According to the publication, the alleged suspects were arrested in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September 2022.

The report created alarm, with some analysts accusing the two security agencies of ineptitude and unprofessionalism.

However, in a joint statement, the Police and the Immigration services said the suspects in question were not terrorists.

“We wish to state categorically that the said publication is false and should be disregarded. No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper.

“We would like to put on record, for the avoidance of any doubt, that some 48 foreign nationals were arrested by the Police and the Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September 2022, for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET),” the statement posted on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service said.